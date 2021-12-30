Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Milestone of Picking 100 Test Wickets Away From Home

Bumrah, who made his Test debut in South Africa in 2018, has played 25 Tests, 23 of which have come on the road.



The fast bowler bowled a fiery spell and struck twice in the final half an hour to put India in control of the first Test. India are now 6 wickets away from winning the Test series opener in Centurion.



After dismissing van der Dussen, the pacer came up with a peach of a yorker that knocked over nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj in the penultimate delivery of the day on Wednesday.