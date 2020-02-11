Bumrah a Threat Every Time He Comes in to Bowl: Kane Williamson

Jasprit Bumrah had a quiet three ODIs against hosts New Zealand going by his lofty standards.

The No.1 ODI bowler returned wicketless from three matches as India lost the series 0-3 to New Zealand, the first time that Bumrah has gone wicketless in a limited overs series.

However, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson lauded the pacer, saying that Bumrah is always a threat with a ball in his hand.