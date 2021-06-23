Jamieson Revives Kohli’s Horror-Filled 2014 English Memories

During India's tour of New Zealand in 2020, Jamieson had got Kohli out caught in slips in the first innings of the first Test.

Former England skipper and commentator Nasser Hussain said on air that Wednesday's dismissal of Kohli "is similar to how he was getting dismissed in the 2014 series in England", during which he was a complete failure and was caught behind the wickets -- either in the slips or by the wicketkeeper -- multiple times.

It appears that Jamieson had prepared well for the India captain.