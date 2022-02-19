James Faulkner Leaves PSL Over Payment Row; PCB Term Allegations Baseless
Faulkner is reported to have done physical damage to the hotel he was staying in before leaving on Saturday.
Australian all-rounder James Faulkner has left from the Pakistan Super League in a huff and alleged that the Pakistan Cricket Board have not honoured his "contractual agreements/payments".
Faulkner was playing for the Quetta Gladiators, who along with the PCB have dismissed the allegations as baseless. The Australian also said that the PCB has "continued to lie" to him and that the treatment he received from the PCB and the PSL was a "disgrace".
The PCB said that they had tried to reason with Faulkner and address his concerns but the cricketer didn’t listen.
The PCB also said in its statement on Saturday (February 19) that they had taken serious note of Faulkner’s misconduct. The PCB said that it had been agreed upon with the franchises that Australian would not be part of the PSL in any effect in the future.
The PCB released a statement, mentioning the chain of events that transpired.
"In December 2021, Mr James Faulkner's agent confirmed the United Kingdom bank details to which his fee payments should be transferred. This was noted for action, " stated PCB's release. In January 2022, for reasons best known to Mr Faulkner, his agent sent revised banking details of Mr Faulkner's onshore account in Australia. However, the contracted 70 per cent of Mr Faulkner's fee payment was transferred to his offshore UK bank account. The receipt of this payment was acknowledged by Mr Faulkner.
"Accordingly, payments due to Mr Faulkner as per his contract are fully up to date. The remaining 30 per cent of his contractual payment only becomes due 40 days after the completion of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022, which now remains a matter to be reviewed in line with his contract. In spite of the money being transferred and received in his account, Mr Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia. This meant Mr Faulkner would have been paid twice. He further threatened and refused to participate in his side's match against Multan Sultans on Friday afternoon until his money demands were met."
The PCB also said that while the player refused engage and co-operate, his agent was “apologetic”. The PCB further noted that Faulkner, instead of listening and trying to sort things out wanted travel arrangements to be made immediately.
In addition to this, the PCB said that Faulkner, before his departure, had caused deliberate damage to property at the hotel he was staying at and that the board had to pay for the damages. The PCB stated that it also received reports and complaints from immigration authorities that Faulkner's behaviour at the airport was inappropriate and abusive.
Faulkner played six PSL games this season, taking six wickets and scoring 49 runs.
