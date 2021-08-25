Anderson Dismisses Rahul, Pujara, Kohli Early at Headingley on Day 1

In the fifth over of the innings, as the clouds started clearing up, Anderson bowled an out-swinger to Cheteshwar Pujara, who got sucked into poking it at and the keeper completed a second catch to give England another wicket.

Before this Test, Pujara had registered two scores of less than 10 in four innings, with 45 at Lord's being the highest of the lot.

In walked Kohli and along with Rohit Sharma looked to steady the ship. Just as the duo looked like they had settled in, Anderson struck, again. Kohli went for the cover drive and Anderson's out-swinger took the edge through to Jos Buttler.

India at 21/3 were in quite a spot of bother.