Anderson Dismisses Rahul, Pujara, Kohli Early at Headingley on Day 1
Catch all the live updates from Day 1 of the third Test between India and England.
India won the toss and Virat Kohli opted to bat first on an overcast morning at Headingley, but it was James Anderson who stole the show in the first hour itself with some sublime bowling. He dismissed KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli all before completing his 6th over of the morning.
The veteran pacer struck in the very first over and dismissed India's top scorer so far KL Rahul for a four-ball duck. Rahul, looking for the expansive drive early on, edged it to the keeper and Jos Buttler took an easy catch.
In the fifth over of the innings, as the clouds started clearing up, Anderson bowled an out-swinger to Cheteshwar Pujara, who got sucked into poking it at and the keeper completed a second catch to give England another wicket.
Before this Test, Pujara had registered two scores of less than 10 in four innings, with 45 at Lord's being the highest of the lot.
In walked Kohli and along with Rohit Sharma looked to steady the ship. Just as the duo looked like they had settled in, Anderson struck, again. Kohli went for the cover drive and Anderson's out-swinger took the edge through to Jos Buttler.
India at 21/3 were in quite a spot of bother.
Joe Root said England weren't disappointed to be bowling first. England have brought in Craig Overton for Mark Wood and Dawid Malan for Dom Sibley.
India's spinner in the playing XI Ravindra Jadeja has been wicketless so far on the Test tour.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
