James Anderson 'Praying' His England Career is Not Over

"It was a shock and a disappointment to get that call but having processed it, it's important I try to focus on stuff I can control and that's showing people what I can do with the ball in my hand. I've got one more go at digging deep," added Anderson.



Broad, who is England's second-highest Test wicket-taker with 537 in 152 matches, vented his frustration at a similar scenario when he broke his silence on being dropped in an emotional column for the Daily Mail.



Like Broad, Anderson is desperate to regain his place in the England team this summer and will feature for Lancashire when the County Championship starts in April.



"It was a shock and a disappointment to get that call but having processed it, it's important I try to focus on stuff I can control and that's showing people what I can do with the ball in my hand," he said.