Injury Rules James Anderson Out of Final Two Tests vs South Africa
England pace bowler James Anderson will miss the final two Tests in South Africa after suffering a rib injury during their dramatic victory in Cape Town.
It is a bitter blow for the 37-year-old, who was just two games into his comeback following the calf injury he endured in last summer's Ashes series.
Anderson, England's record Test wicket taker, spent almost five months working back to full fitness and showed signs of being back to his best with seven wickets in England's series-levelling 189-run win.
But he was in visible discomfort on the final day, clutching his side at times and grimacing through two painful overs after tea.
"Anderson felt tightness and discomfort at the end of the morning session on day five and was only able to bowl eight overs during the day. He will return to the UK in the next few days,“ the statement added.
Anderson tweeted: "Frustrating to be missing the rest of this series with a broken rib but hopefully will be healed in a few weeks! Will be supporting the boys from home."
Anderson's tally of 584 Test scalps makes him the most prolific seamer in Test history, while his appearance in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion saw him become just the ninth man to win 150 Test caps.
England were already giving consideration to sparing Anderson a thankless job on the spin-friendly pitches during their forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka.
But the issue has been taken out of the selectors' hands, with a bone-related injury likely to require around two months of recovery work.
With that in mind, Anderson may now focus on getting ready for the English season, with a view to becoming just the fourth man in history to take 600 Test wickets after Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.
