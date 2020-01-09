Injury Rules James Anderson Out of Final Two Tests vs South Africa

It is a bitter blow for the 37-year-old, who was just two games into his comeback following the calf injury he endured in last summer's Ashes series.

Anderson, England's record Test wicket taker, spent almost five months working back to full fitness and showed signs of being back to his best with seven wickets in England's series-levelling 189-run win.

But he was in visible discomfort on the final day, clutching his side at times and grimacing through two painful overs after tea.