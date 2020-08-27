Record-Breaking James Anderson Hopeful of Touching 700-Wicket Mark

He is also eyeing another Ashes tour to Australia in 2021-22 after saying he still "absolutely loves" playing Test cricket: "Rooty (England captain Joe Root) said he would like me to be in Australia. I don't see any reason why I can't be.

"I absolutely love (playing Test cricket)," he told Sky Sports. "There is no better feeling than putting the boots on, going out there and doing what I love doing.

"There has been hard work involved in developing those skills so I can go out there and bowl the way I do. I still get satisfaction from putting a hard shift in, putting 25 overs in a day.

"I still enjoy putting the yards in in the nets, making those tweaks with my technique to make sure I am in good shape going into Test matches. I still enjoy the stuff in the gym. I think that's why I keep going.

"I have struggled a little bit for rhythm during the summer but I have felt great this week, as good as I have done for a number of years.

"Annoyingly it looks like we haven't got another Test for months but hopefully I can keep ticking over and be fit enough to go whenever that next Test is."