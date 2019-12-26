James Anderson Becomes 1st Pacer to Play 150 Tests
England's leading pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to make 150 appearances. He achieved the rare feat while making a return from injury during the first Test against South Africa beginning Thursday at the SuperSport Park.
After Anderson, his compatriot Stuart Broad is second on the list with 135 Test appearances. Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh comes next with 132 Tests appearances.
The right-handed bowler last represented England in the first Ashes Test when he had to leave the field after bowling just four overs. After that, he also missed the two-Test series against New Zealand.
Former captain Alastair Cook holds the distinction of being the most capped Test player for England. Cook played 161 Tests in which he scored 12,472 runs, including 33 centuries.
