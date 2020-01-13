U-19 WC Warm-Up: Jaiswal, Tyagi Shine as India Crush Afghanistan
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century and pacer Kartik Tyagi's three-wicket haul were the highlights of India's resounding 211-run win against Afghanistan in an U-19 World Cup encounter here on Sunday.
Batting first, India colts score 255 for 8 in 50 overs with Jaiswal scoring 69 off 97 balls and NT Tilak Verma hitting 55 before retiring.
In reply, Afghanistan were shot out for 44 in 17.5 overs with Tyagi (3/10) being the pick of the bowlers. Akash Singh, Shubhang Hegde and Sushant Mishra picked up a couple of wickets each.
Brief Scores: India 255/8 in 50 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 69, NT Tilak Verma 55) beat Afghanistan 44 (Kartik Tyagi 3/10) by 211 runs.
