U-19 WC Warm-Up: Jaiswal, Tyagi Shine as India Crush Afghanistan

Yashasvi Jaiswal was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4cr in the IPL auction for the upcoming season of the razzmatazz league.
PTI
Cricket

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century and pacer Kartik Tyagi's three-wicket haul were the highlights of India's resounding 211-run win against Afghanistan in an U-19 World Cup encounter here on Sunday.

Batting first, India colts score 255 for 8 in 50 overs with Jaiswal scoring 69 off 97 balls and NT Tilak Verma hitting 55 before retiring.

In reply, Afghanistan were shot out for 44 in 17.5 overs with Tyagi (3/10) being the pick of the bowlers. Akash Singh, Shubhang Hegde and Sushant Mishra picked up a couple of wickets each.

Brief Scores: India 255/8 in 50 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 69, NT Tilak Verma 55) beat Afghanistan 44 (Kartik Tyagi 3/10) by 211 runs.

