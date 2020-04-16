‘Akhtar’s Career Would’ve Ended in 2000 If Dalmiya Hadn’t Helped’

Zia also said that some players might have under-performed in the 2003 World Cup because of factionalism within the team at that time.

He said on the GTV News Channel that he had asked then chief selector Wasim Bari to drop stalwarts like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Saeed Anwar from the team after the World Cup.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the super six stage of the World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

"After the World Cup I was very disappointed with the way the players had performed because it was the best possible side we could have picked for the World Cup," Zia said.

"I was hearing about these groupings and differences within the team even before the tournament and I suspected some of them under-performed because of their conflicts," he said.