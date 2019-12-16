I’ve Never Seen This Happen: Kohli on Controversial Jadeja Run-Out
A visibly angry Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday lashed out at umpire Shaun George's late run-out call involving Ravindra Jadeja during India's first ODI against the West Indies here, saying he has never seen that happen on a cricket field.
"We would have got 15-20 runs more had something not happened out there. The fielder asked about the run-out and the umpire said not-out. This dismissal ends there. The people sitting outside cannot tell the fielder and they can't ask the umpire about reviewing the run out," Kohli said at the post match presentation ceremony after India lost the first ODI by eight wickets to hand West Indies a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
"I have never seen this in cricket. I don't know where the rules are. The referee and the umpire has to take the up and decide. The people sitting outside the field shouldn't dictate what happens on the field and that's exactly what happened there," he said.
What Happened?
The incident took place in the 48th over of India's innings, when Jadeja went for a quick single but the fielder affected a direct hit at the striker's end.
On-field umpire George did not give it out though Jadeja was short of the crease, as replays would later show.
The umpire then went upstairs after the run-out was shown on the big screen and that raised question on the timing of his decision to approach the third umpire, after the ball was effectively dead.
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard then came up to umpire George and as did all-rounder Roston Chase who had casually appealed after seeing the replays.
Kohli was seen walking towards the field angrily. He, however, did not enter the ground as Jadeja walked back to the dressing room.
WI Won Opener
India rode on half centuries from Shreyas Iyer (70) and Rishabh Pant (71) to post 287/8 after being asked to bat first on a slow wicket. But Shimron Hetmyer cracked a career-best 139 while Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 102 as the West Indies romped home with 13 balls to spare after scoring 291/2 in 47.5 overs.
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard, however, said the right decision was taken in the end.
"At the end of the day, the right decision was made and that's the most important thing for me," Pollard said at the post match presentation ceremony.
