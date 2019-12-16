I’ve Never Seen This Happen: Kohli on Controversial Jadeja Run-Out

"I have never seen this in cricket. I don't know where the rules are. The referee and the umpire has to take the up and decide. The people sitting outside the field shouldn't dictate what happens on the field and that's exactly what happened there," he said.

What Happened?

The incident took place in the 48th over of India's innings, when Jadeja went for a quick single but the fielder affected a direct hit at the striker's end.

On-field umpire George did not give it out though Jadeja was short of the crease, as replays would later show.

The umpire then went upstairs after the run-out was shown on the big screen and that raised question on the timing of his decision to approach the third umpire, after the ball was effectively dead.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard then came up to umpire George and as did all-rounder Roston Chase who had casually appealed after seeing the replays.

Kohli was seen walking towards the field angrily. He, however, did not enter the ground as Jadeja walked back to the dressing room.