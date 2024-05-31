Islamic State Threatens Ind-Pak T20 WC Game in NYC, Officials Heighten Security

The Islamic State terrorist organisation has issued an ominous threat against the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan to be held here next month and New York officials said on Wednesday that they are heightening security.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that she has "directed the New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes".

Bruce Blakeman, the head of Nassau County, bordering New York City, where the match will take place, said: "We make sure that we are on top of every situation that could potentially arise. Now to that end, we have taken many many precautions."