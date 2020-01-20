Ishant Sharma Sustains Ankle Injury Before Test Squad Announcement

India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game on Monday, 19 January just before the announcement of the Test squad for the New Zealand tour.

Spearheading the Delhi attack against Vidarbha, the extent of the 31-year-old's injury is not known, but Ishant looked in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff.

The injury happened in the fifth over of Vidarbha's second innings and Ishant's third over.