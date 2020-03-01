Ishant Could Miss IPL Due to Injury, NCA Physio Under Scanner
The resurfacing of Ishant Sharma's ankle injury has left the BCCI red-faced and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head physio Ashish Kaushik under the scanner.
Ishant joined the Indian team in New Zealand 72 hours before the first Test and bowled nearly 23 overs for a five-wicket haul.
The Indian team management has remained tight-lipped about the outcome of his scan results but according to sources in the BCCI, the same ligament injury on his right ankle has flared up once again.
The BCCI media team issued a release after 24 hours which didn't state anything other than what the covering media here already knew.
A few questions have popped up in the BCCI circle with this latest injury fiasco.
The second question is: was there a greater push from the player himself to get fit in time for the Test series?
The third and the most important point is: how thorough was the rehabilitation given that the team's most senior pacer didn't play a single competitive match, which is the norm for any player coming back into the national fold from an injury.
He, in fact, tweeted a picture of his with Kaushik, praising the NCA's role in his rehabilitation.
Many in the BCCI took this as a positive publicity after some prominent India players, coming back from injury-induced breaks, opted for personal rehabilitation programme with their IPL franchises over the NCA.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )