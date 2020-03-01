Ishant Could Miss IPL Due to Injury, NCA Physio Under Scanner

Ishant joined the Indian team in New Zealand 72 hours before the first Test and bowled nearly 23 overs for a five-wicket haul.

The Indian team management has remained tight-lipped about the outcome of his scan results but according to sources in the BCCI, the same ligament injury on his right ankle has flared up once again.

The BCCI media team issued a release after 24 hours which didn't state anything other than what the covering media here already knew.