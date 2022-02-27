Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of Sunday's Third T20I vs Sri Lanka
Ishan Kishan was hit on the head by a ball during the second T20I vs Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan will not be part of Sunday's third T20I against Sri Lanka, the BCCI announced through a press release earlier in the day.
Kishan was hit on the helmet by a Lahiru Kumara delivery during the second T20I on Saturday. The incident occurred during the fourth over of the second innings and while Ishan continued to bat after receiving medial attention, the BCCI release says he was taken to the hospital after the match.
'Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion,' said the release.
India had previously added another opener in Mayank Agarwal to the squad after Ruturaj Gaikwad was out of the series due to an injury. With Ishan out now, either Mayank or Sanju Samson can open the batting for India in the third T20I.
A seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday gave India a 2-0 lead and their 11th successive T20I victory, a run that started at the World Cup last year.
