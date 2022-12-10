Ishan Kisham Smashes Double Century vs Bangladesh in Third ODI

Kishan, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batterand left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav were the two changes India made to their playing XI as Bangladesh won the toss for the third time in as many matches and elected to bowl first in the final ODI.

With captain Rohit Sharma flying home to see a specialist for his injured left thumb and Deepak Chahar as well as Kuldeep Sen ruled out due to hamstring strain and stress injury in the back, India have included an extra left-handed batter in Kishan as well as another spinner in Yadav.

"Injuries are not great and we've had a few of them. But it also gives opportunities to new guys. We've always had the quality as a team. Right now it's important for us to get better as individuals and get runs in different conditions. Haven't played one-day cricket for a long, long time. Focus was on T20 cricket," said stand-in captain KL Rahul.



With Bangladesh already winning the series, India will be aiming for a consolation win to end the ODI series on a high. "We always want to win and give our best for the country. But sometimes it doesn't happen. There's never an international game that doesn't have pressure."