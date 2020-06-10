Even as Daren Sammy’s hard-hitting video message has many Indian cricketers and fans introspecting about racism in the country, former cricketer Irfan Pathan has admitted that it’s not just overseas players who are victim to such acts, but Indians as well."I have seen that in domestic cricket, some of our brothers who come from South India, when they come to play domestic matches in North or West India, they do sometimes get taunts, generally in first-class matches, you see a smaller crowd and when there is a smaller crowd, there is always one guy who is trying to be a joker, who is trying to be famous, he will just want to direct jibes at players and as a result, he crosses the line," Pathan told ANI."I believe in the society we need to educate everyone, elders and family should teach what is right to say and what's not, we need to value faith and beliefs of others, we can do better by education kids of our generation," he added.The former India cricketer also Tweeted that racism is not restricted to just the colour of the skin.Irfan, who played 120 ODIs and 29 Tests for India, said stopping someone from doing something just because he followed a different faith is also a type of racism."Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin. Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because you have a different faith is a part of racism too," Irfan tweeted.Protest against racism across the world has intensified in the last few days which began following George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police personnel.Floyd, aged 46, died last month shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe".Former West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy recently claimed that he was subjected to racist slurs in the Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room during his stint in the Indian Premier League.Sammy had expressed anger upon realising the meaning of the word 'kaalu' which he says was used to refer to him and Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera when the pair played for SRH.India pacer Ishant Sharma's 2014 social media post surfaced which corroborates Sammy's claims.Ishant had shared a photo with then SRH teammates Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dale Steyn and Sammy. His post read: "Me Bhuvi Kaluu and Gun Sunrisers." We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.