Chappell Didn’t Spoil My Career, It was a Cover Up: Irfan Pathan

“But everyone has had a certain amount of success and I also had a certain amount of success in cricket,” said Irfan.

Plagued by injuries since the start of his career, Irfan rued the fact that he never had proper guidance for injury management which prevented him from extending his playing days and reaching greater heights.

“Not having any injuries would be the one regret I have but that is not in my control. I did everything from working hard and trying to find solution for whatever injuries I had and why it was happening. I tried my best and I worked hard,” said Irfan.

“At the age of 27 I was able to achieve a feat of 300 international wickets, which not many can achieve and that was end of it. That is the time when fast bowlers peak,” he added.