IPL: Practice Grounds in Delhi, Ahmedabad May Have Led to Breach

The Indian cricket board's decision to host the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in cities with no alternate practice facilities may have caused the breach in Covid protocols, it has emerged.

Delhi and Ahmedabad -- cities with rapidly increasing Covid cases -- hosted the second phase and the positive cases among players and staff that led to the postponement of the tournament.

Besides, the two cities struggled for alternate practice facilities for teams.

"There is a belief within many Board of Control for Cricket of India (BCCI) and state officials that the decision to take the second phase to Delhi and Ahmedabad was wrong. There were four teams in each city and except for the main ground, which is an international-level facility and hosted matches, the alternate facilities meant for practice were open to exposure to Covid-19," an official in the know of things told IANS.