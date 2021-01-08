IPL Player Retention Deadline is 21 Jan, No Auction Date Yet
The IPL Governing Council have set a 21 January deadline for the franchises to name their retained players, Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed. The date for the IPL auction though is yet to be decided.
“We will have the players’ retention till January 21 and the trading window for the franchises closes on February 4,” Patel, the former India Test batsman was quoted as saying by PTI.
It is expected that the mini-auction will be held in the second or third week of February.
The eight IPL teams enjoy a players’ purse of Rs 85 crore and Patel said that there will be “no increase of purse” for the 2021 auction.
It is expected that Chennai Super Kings, one team that only had Rs 15 lakh left after the last auction, would release at least two big salaried players in Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla and increase their purse.
Mumbai Indians will probably retain most of its players as it’s a very set team and may release a few players here and there to increase their purse from Rs 1.95 crore
Rajasthan Royals have the maximum purse 14.75 crore, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (10.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (9 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (8.5 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (6.4 crore).
The report also added that the governing council has decided to wait for a month before finalising whether the IPL-14 will be held in India or not.
“The BCCI will wait for a month to see how the COVID-19 situation is in India before finalising the schedule. Everyone wants it to be held in India but we still need to wait for some more time before taking a call,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying.
