IPL Player Retention Deadline is 21 Jan, No Auction Date Yet

The IPL Governing Council have set a 21 January deadline for the franchises to name their retained players, Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed. The date for the IPL auction though is yet to be decided.

Patel and the members of the IPL GC met virtually earlier this week to plan for the upcoming IPL edition. IPL

“We will have the players’ retention till January 21 and the trading window for the franchises closes on February 4,” Patel, the former India Test batsman was quoted as saying by PTI.