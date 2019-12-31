IPL Performance Will Decide Dhoni’s T20 WC Chances: Kumble

“Yes, there are instances where you know the ball gets wet because of the dew, then is it right for two wrist-spinners to be there," he said.

"It is very important that you need to start looking out for wicket taking options. If it means that you need to bring in just fast bowlers who you believe will pick up wickets, rather than looking at all-rounders, which I think this team is looking for; I think that's the critical aspect."

Kumble also said that how good a player is able to play in Australian conditions should also go a long way into the selection process.