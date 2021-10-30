IPL: Lucknow, Ahmedabad Likely to Target David Warner, KL Rahul & Hardik Pandya

David Warner: RPSG Group, who now owns Lucknow, had bought the Pune franchise for two years in 2016. In those two years, they had appointed experienced captains in MS Dhoni and Steve Smith for one year each.

An attacking opener as well as an experienced captain like Warner could be a perfect choice for the owners to lead Lucknow. And, considering the short boundaries and flat pitch of the Ekana Stadium, the Australian could be a sure-shot match-winner for the franchise.



Suryakumar Yadav: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard will be the three automatic picks for retention for Mumbai Indians. There could be a discussion between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan for the fourth slot. With Kishan being the wicketkeeper-batsman and age also on his side, Surya Kumar could be left out of the Mumbai team.



If Surya becomes a free agent, Lucknow owners can convince him to be a part of the franchise. Though he plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, the batsman's father belongs to Varanasi, UP. Lucknow can also make him the captain, considering his cool and composed nature as well as his ability to bat at different positions.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Suresh Raina: Though Raina and Bhuvi are not in their prime in terms of performance, they are still bankable players, especially in Indian conditions and the IPL. Raina has been an IPL legend and all his success has come at the Chennai Super Kings. But, the MS Dhoni-led team is unlikely to retain him this time. On the other hand, SRH is also likely to part ways with Bhuvneshwar considering a dip in his bowling form.



In that case, both Raina and Bhuvi, who belong to UP, can also be seen playing from the home state franchise. Apart from their on-field performance, both can be an asset for the franchise in terms of their fan base, and marketing as locals will have a deep connection with state boys.