Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium’s Sealed Stands Opened After 8 Yrs

The three closed stands at the M A Chidambaram stadium were de-sealed and opened on Friday, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association said.

"The I, J, K stands at the M A Chidambaram stadium were de-sealed and opened today in the presence of the zonal officer of the Greater Chennai Corporation Ravikumar," TNCA Honorary Secretary R S Ramasaamy said in a press release.

The TNCA president and members expressed their gratitude to the government of Tamil Nadu, the release added.