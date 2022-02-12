IPL Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Collapses, Mega Auction Paused
A little after 2 pm, the IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed to the ground.
A little after 2 pm, with the mega IPL auction having been underway in Bengaluru for over two hours already, IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed to the ground.
Given the situation, the auction was paused immediately.
Edmeades, who has been been the IPL's auctioneer since the 2018 auction, is reported to have suffered low blood pressure, and was attended to, by the medical team at the hotel where the auction is taking place.
The organisers have stated that the auction is scheduled to resume at 3:30 pm.
Edmeades was appointed by the BCCI as the IPL auctioneer in 2018, replacing Richard Madley.
In a career spanning around four decades, Edmeades has reportedly conducted more than 2500 auctions around the world.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.