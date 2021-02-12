IPL Auction: Unknown Players Who Bagged Million-Dollar Deals
With the IPL auction never failing to cease us, we take a look at unexpected players who set the IPL auction on fire
We all love an underdog; win or lose, we are on their side. Over the past few years, the IPL Auction has seen a lot of players turn into overnight sensations due to unexpected high bids on these players. The IPL auction is always full of surprises and often leads to unpredictable leads. Here is a list of a few unheard players who bagged million-dollar deals in the IPL auction:
Nathu Singh:
Hailing from Rajasthan, Nathu Singh came into the spotlight after Mumbai Indians bought him for a whopping Rs 3.2 crore in the IPL 2016 auctions. Known for his lethal pace and swing, Nathu Singh earned his name in domestic cricket after picking eight wickets against Delhi on his Ranji Trophy debut. Setting his base price at Rs 10 lakh, Nathu Singh broke the headlines post the auctions after being sold at 32 times his base price.
Murugan Ashwin:
When Murugan Ashwin’s base price of Rs10 lakh flashed at the bidding screen, few would have expected the bidders to raise their bids until the price reached Rs 4.5 crore. The leg spinner was welcomed by Rising Pune Supergiants, after a sensational 2015-16 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament. Taking a wicket for every 14 balls he bowled in the tournament, Murugan Ashwin was already a hot pick before coming into the IPL Auctions 2016.
Varun Chakravarthy:
Who would have imagined that the most expensive player in the IPL Auction 2019 would be an uncapped Indian player? Meet Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner whose worth rose from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 8.4 crore in a matter of few minutes. Without a single cap in the IPL, Kings IX Punjab’s decision to bag the player at such a huge price took everyone by surprise.
Prabhsimran Singh:
Prabhsimran Singh, the player bagged a pay-cheque of Rs 4.8 crore at the age of 17. He is yet to play a single senior level game for his state, it was surprising to see Kings IX Punjab to spend lavishly on him. With Rs 20 lakh as his base price, the teenager was at the end of another astonishing bidding war in IPL Auctions 2019. Known for his ability to score runs rapidly, Prabhsimran Singh was another player whose life was turned around after an IPL auction.
Prayas Ray Barman:
How often do you come across a fifteen-year-old millionaire? Prayas Ray Barman managed to create history after being bought for Rs 1.5 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL Auctions 2019. Training with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiars, the youngster has already become a cricketing sensation.
Himmat Singh:
In spite of being sold for just Rs 65 lakh, Himmat Singh makes it into our list of players who bagged million-dollar deals in the IPL.
The twenty-two-year-old batsman has only played four T20 matches so far, and has 9 not out as his best innings. With no experience or hype around him, the decision by RCB to spend Rs 65 lakh on him raised many questions.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.