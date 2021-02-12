IPL Auction: Unknown Players Who Bagged Million-Dollar Deals

Prabhsimran Singh:

Prabhsimran Singh, the player bagged a pay-cheque of Rs 4.8 crore at the age of 17. He is yet to play a single senior level game for his state, it was surprising to see Kings IX Punjab to spend lavishly on him. With Rs 20 lakh as his base price, the teenager was at the end of another astonishing bidding war in IPL Auctions 2019. Known for his ability to score runs rapidly, Prabhsimran Singh was another player whose life was turned around after an IPL auction.