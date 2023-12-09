IPL Auction 2024: S Meghana Bagged By Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 30 Lakh

With the big auction having taken place in the league's inaugural edition last season, the five teams retained a total of 60 players, and released 29 by the 15 October deadline.

Coming into Mumbai's auction, the teams have a total of 30 slots open, including 9 for overseas players.

In the off season, Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the 2023 season, made the biggest overhaul, releasing 11 players and came into the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 5.95 crore. RCB had 7 slots to fill, coming in with a budget of Rs 3.35 crore. Defending champions Mumbai and UP Warriorz both each had five slots open and came with an auction purse of Rs 2.1 crore and Rs 4 crore. Delhi had released only 3 players and came into the auction with a purse of Rs 2.25 crore.

All teams are allowed to have a roster of a maximum of 18 players for the season, with an auction purse cap of Rs 13.5 crore.