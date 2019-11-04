IPL Auction 2020: Five India U-19 Talents to Watch Out For

Most of the interest surrounding an IPL auction stems from the huge stars that are looking for new teams and the big money they would pocket at the end of the incessant bidding process.

However, teams also look to stack up on their bench strength and identify potential future superstars in these auctions.

Some of these under-19 players might fly under the radar but expect franchise scouts to have done their homework and passed on important tidbits about these young super heroes who could become big names in times to come.

Here’s a look at 5 Under-19 cricketers who could be on team’s radars in this December’s IPL auction.