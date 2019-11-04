IPL Auction 2020: Five India U-19 Talents to Watch Out For
Most of the interest surrounding an IPL auction stems from the huge stars that are looking for new teams and the big money they would pocket at the end of the incessant bidding process.
However, teams also look to stack up on their bench strength and identify potential future superstars in these auctions.
Some of these under-19 players might fly under the radar but expect franchise scouts to have done their homework and passed on important tidbits about these young super heroes who could become big names in times to come.
Here’s a look at 5 Under-19 cricketers who could be on team’s radars in this December’s IPL auction.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
17-year old Mumbai teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal is the newest kid on the block and even before playing a maiden World Cup, the under-19 star has garnered attention with a mind-blowing List A double hundred in his maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy season for Mumbai.
In the fixture against Jharkhand, Jaiswal slammed 203 in 154 balls with 12 sixes and 17 fours. It must be emphasised that the opposition had quality bowlers in Varun Aaron and recent Test debutant, Shahbaz Nadeem.
The knock cannot be dismissed as a one-off either. Earlier in the season, Jaiswal had hit hundreds against Kerala (113) and Goa (122). In just the ninth instance of an Indian making a List A double ton, Jaiswal stood out, attracting attention just at the right time ahead of the IPL auctions.
He had first shot into limelight four years back in school cricket when he made an unbeaten 319 and then took 13/99 in a Giles Shield match, an all-round record at the level.
His 173 in the youth Tests against South Africa under-19 side and Man of the Series performance in the 2018 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup further reinstate his abilities. He is expected to be a star attraction at the IPL auction this year with franchises more than ready to invest in young talent.
Divyaansh Saxena
Recent under-19 recruit Divyaansh Saxena will be eyed closely if he puts his hat into the ring in the upcoming IPL auction. He made his under-19 debut as recently as in the series against South Africa under-19 in Trivandrum earlier this year and made an impact with his seamless flair and exuberance at the wicket.
In the first four-day game, Divyaansh slammed a hundred on debut for the under-19 side. The youngster is made for big occasions. His chance came in the Cooch Behar Trophy game against Delhi when a player got injured the day before the match. Under pressure to score, Divyaansh smashed 211 in that game and ended the tournament with 781 runs in 8 matches to earn an under-19 national team call up.
Quite a few IPL franchise scouts would have eyed his penchant for the big stage. Expect no surprise if a few of those franchises decide to invest in this talented Mumbaikar.
Dhruv Jurel
Captain of the under-19 side that led India to a win in the Asia Cup tournament earlier this year, Dhruv Jurel is catching attention in big circles. A Kargil war hero's son, tenacity and leadership comes naturally to this youngster. In 8 games for the under-19 side, Jurel has 213 runs at an average of 35.5.
A fan of South Africa star AB de Villiers, Jurel learns his trade by watching videos of the 360 degree batsman. It is said that Jurel has a way with words and his pep talk in the Asia Cup finals apparently played a massive role in India winning the title.
He is a wicket-keeper batsman and unsurprisingly also idolizes MS Dhoni. Known for his agility behind the stumps, Jurel's growth is enticing particularly with there being a lack of enough local wicket-keepers in the IPL. Aside from his pyrotechnics, Jurel has also recently developed a Dhoni-like calm in the death overs with the bat and it is this quality, along with his impressive temperament, that will interest IPL franchises.
Atharva Ankolekar
The hero of India's Asia Cup title win against Bangladesh was the Mumbai teenager, Atharva Ankolekar. He finished with figures of 5/28 to dismantle Bangladesh after India Colts put up a less than convincing total on board. He was a regular in the training nets in Mumbai but his big moment came when Sachin Tendulkar gifted him a pair of autographed gloves.
The youngster trains at the MIG and also plays for the Star Cricket Club regularly. A diligent worker, the Mumbaikar became an instant hit in social media circles when his spell drove the under-19 side to a win in the Asia Cup finals.
He finished the tournament with 12 wickets, the highest by any bowler, and he was given a rousing reception at the Mumbai airport as he returned from Sri Lanka following his heroics in the finals. With IPL ever interested in young spinners, particularly match-winning ones like Atharva, the youngster stands a chance this IPL auction.
Arjun Azad
The player of the tournament ACC U-19 Asia Cup Trophy, 18-year old Chandigarh batsman Arjun Azad is dubbed as 'young Sachin Tendulkar' by his Punjab coaches. He made 200 runs in four matches in the under-19 Asia Cup including a hundred against arch-rivals Pakistan.
He has also represented Punjab in junior age-group games and made his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this month. Unlike the others, Azad is more of an old school batsman with a sound technique and some wide array of strokes.
He is also a player for the big occasions. Last year in the PCA Stadium against Mumbai, Azad had a full tilt go at Arjun Tendulkar in one of the most exciting face-offs on junior cricket. The ease and flair with which he executes his shots make Azad a keenly watched out for youngster. An IPL deal beckons after his exploits and we could see him garner interest in this upcoming IPL 2020 auction.
