IPL Auction 2020: 5 Foreign League Stars Who Can Go for Big Bucks

At 31 years, Laurie Evans is perhaps in the prime of his career, but an England call-up has eluded him so far. That hasn’t prevented him from consistently racking up the numbers in the T20 Blast. In the 2018 Vitality Blast, Evans slammed 614 runs at an average of 68.22, the highest scorer in the season. The middle-order batsman had a base price of 40 lakh in the IPL 2019 auction but went unsold, perhaps because the franchises weren’t yet sure if he can be consistent enough.

As though to meet their requirements, Evans has continued his purple patch in the 2019 season too, making 358 runs at an average of 44.75 while striking at an even better rate than before. His reputation has grown from a domestic talent to someone who can excel in the shortest formats across the globe.

The rest of the leagues have started taking him seriously. Rajshahi Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League, the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, the Kabul Zwanan in the Afghanistan Premier League and a T10 league side have acquired his services. The IPL could be waiting this time around.