IPL 2024: KKR Name Dushmantha Chameera as Replacement for Gus Atkinson

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
In a press release, the IPL confirmed that Gus Atkinson, acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of Rs 1 crore, will not be participating in the tournament. Further, the announcement revealed that Sri Lankan pace sensation Dushmantha Chameera has been designated as his substitute.
"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the IPL release said.
"Chameera will join KKR at a reserve price of INR 50 Lakh. The Sri Lankan speedster, who is known for his pace, and can trouble the batters with his swing and seam movements, was a part of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 and 2021 IPL seasons, respectively. He represented Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season, where he picked up nine wickets from 12 matches," it further added.
Since his international debut in 2015, Chameera has represented Sri Lanka in 12 Test matches, 52 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 55 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), securing 32, 56, and 55 wickets in each respective format.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2024 squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.
