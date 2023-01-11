IPL 2023 Live Streaming To Be Available in Bhojpuri for the First Time: Details

IPL 2022 Live Streaming in Bhojpuri by Viacom18: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to start and cricket fans are already excited about it. What is more interesting about this year's IPL is that Viacom18 will live stream the IPL 2023 Season 16 in Bhojpuri besides other 16 languages.

The previous seasons of Indian Premier League were available for live streaming in only six languages including Hindi, English, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. According to reports, this year Viacom18 has decided to live stream the IPL 2023 in Bhojpuri, which is the second most widely spoken language in India.