IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian to Score 10,000 Runs in T20s

Kohli is the fifth on the list with West Indies’ Chris Gayle being the top most T20 run getter with 14,261 runs in 446 matches at a strike rate of 36.94. He has smashed 22 centuries and 87 fifties.

Kohli recently dropped a bombshell when he decided to step down from the post of India’s T20 captain. He also decided to leave RCB captaincy.

The Kohli led side has been faltering in the second leg of the tournament and looks a pale shadow of its former self. They have not won their first two games and will be looking to rectify that in the game against MI.

The 32-year-old has played 298 innings before Sunday's match and has scored runs at an average of 41.61 with the help of five hundreds and 73 fifties. His highest individual score was 113. His career strike rate has been an impressive 134 plus.