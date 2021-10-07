There's Lots of Uncertainties: MS Dhoni Talks About Future Plans
MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 after playing his last game for India in 2019.
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni spoke about his future plans and said that decisions depend on the new set of rules for the next season. Dhoni, who is only playing for CSK having retired from international cricket in 2020, was asked about his plans for the next season and he said that everything depends on how things will be structured.
IPL 2022 is expected to have two new teams and there will also be the mega auction before that.
Dhoni was asked about the plans during the toss in the game against Punjab Kings at Abu Dhabi. He has led the team to the playoffs yet again after failing to take CSK through last year.
“You will see me in yellow but whether I will be playing for CSK, I don't know. There are a lot of uncertainties coming up, two new teams are coming, we don't know what the retention rules are and so on,” MS Dhoni said.
Recently, speaking at a virtual interaction with fans, he hinted that he would remain at the franchise.
"When it comes to farewell, you can still come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and we can meet the fans there."
MS Dhoni, who will be India’s mentor at the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman, has led CSK to three titles.
