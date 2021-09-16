IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to Continue as Captain of Delhi Capitals

Pant was appointed captain of Delhi Capitals before the start of the 2021 edition of the IPL after Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a left shoulder injury sustained during the first ODI against England in March this year, which required surgery followed by a lengthy rehabilitation.



Under Pant, Delhi were the best team in the first half of the IPL 2021. With six wins and two losses, Delhi are currently leading the points table with 12 points from eight matches.



But the postponement of the league to the second wave of Covid-19 means that Iyer got the time and space to make a recovery from the injury. The second half of IPL in the UAE, starting from September 19, will mark Iyer's return to competitive cricket after a gap of six months.



Delhi will kick-start the second leg of the IPL 2021 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

