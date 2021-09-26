IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Takes Hat-trick Against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Harshal Patel turned up the style in Dubai as they saw off Mumbai Indians thanks to a hat-trick from him.

Harshal dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar of consecutive deliveries in the 17th over as RCB pressed home their advantage.

Harshal then rounded off the innings with a fourth wicket, dismissing Adam Milne for 0 as RCB romped home to a comprehensive 54-run win.

Harshal finished with 4 wickets in the game and has 9 wickets to his name against MI this season.