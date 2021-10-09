IPL 2021: DC, CSK, RCB & KKR Qualify for Playoffs

Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2021.



While Chennai Super Kings will be looking for their fourth IPL title, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are eyeing their maiden crown. Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming for their third title.

It will be DC v CSK in Qualifier 1 and RCB v KKR in Eliminator.



A look at the four teams: