On This Day: Stars of 2007 Team Reminisce the World T20 Win

In the final at Johannesburg, India faced their arch-rivals Pakistan. Gautam Gambhir’s innings of 75 runs and Rohit Sharma’s quickfire 30* (16) helped India breach the 150-mark.

Pakistan didn’t really get a good start and Irfan Pathan bowled well to trigger a middle-order collapse. Only, Misbah Ul-Haq stayed till the end just before playing that famous ‘scoop’ in the hands of S Sreesanth to give India a victory.

MS Dhoni, a young captain then, led to the team devoid of experienced stars in the first-ever World T20 competition. The win is still etched in the memories of fans and experts, as it came after the disappointing exit from the World Cup 2007, earlier in March.

Some of the stars of that team reminisce the win they achieved on this day in 2007: