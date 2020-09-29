New Zealand to Start Home Summer Against West Indies From Nov 27  

The New Zealand men's cricket team will begin their home season against the West Indies with a three-match T20I series slated to start from November 27 at Eden Park. After the T20Is set to be played till November 30, the teams will play two-Test series from December 3 to 15.

Apart from the West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh are also set to visit New Zealand in the upcoming months.

Pakistan will be playing three T20Is and two Tests against the Black Caps from December 18 to January 7. The first Test against Pakistan at the Bay Oval will be the eighth Boxing Day Test in New Zealand and the first since the Black Caps beat Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in 2018. Wellington (five Tests) and Christchurch have hosted the others.

Then the Kiwis will take on Australia (five T20Is) and Bangladesh (two ODIs and three T20I) in February and March.