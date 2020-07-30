England-WI Test Series Learnings Could Help BCCI Pull Off IPL

While the pandemic has spelt disaster for many industries, one thing it has decimated is the business of sport. And yes, contrary to what many might say, sport is a business, an industry, providing employment to thousands and thousands of people around the globe.

What we have also learnt during the pandemic is that without live sport, life feels incomplete. The joy that many felt when Real Madrid overtook Barcelona after a post-resumption spurt, or when Juventus claimed yet another Serie A crown and Liverpool won their first ever Premier League title, having last won the old First Division 30 years ago, was out there for everyone to see, particularly as most people felt this season would be suspended.