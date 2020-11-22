Tendulkar’s 98 Against Pak in 2003 WC One of His Best: Inzamam

Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Sachin Tendulkar's 98-run knock against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup was one of the "best innings" played by the former Indian batsman during his stellar career.

In the group-stage match played on March 1, 2003 at Centurion in South Africa, the Pakistan team failed to defend a target of 274. India rode on Tendulkar's 98 to chase down the target with more than four overs to spare.

"I have seen Sachin play a lot but the way he batted in that match; I have never seen him play like that before. The way he played against our fast bowlers in those conditions was superb. I think he scored 98 before getting out to Shoaib Akhtar," Inzamam told India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube show 'DRS with Ash'.