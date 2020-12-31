Injured Umesh Yadav Ruled Out of Remaining Aus Tests: Report
According to ANI, Umesh Yadav returned to India on Wednesday night after being ruled out of the Test series.
Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav has been ruled out of the remaining Tests vs Australia due to an injury and returned home to India on Wednesday night, reports news agency ANI.
Yadav had limped off the field on the third day of the Boxing Day Test and was taken for scans after complaining of pain in his calf.
A statement from the Indian cricket board (BCCI) had said, "Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now."
Yadav’s injury could mean big trouble for India who had Mohammed Shami pull out of the series due to an injury after the first test and with Ishant Sharma ruled out of the entire four match series, also with an injury,
Ishant did not make it to Australia as he could not fully recover from the abdominal muscle tear, suffered during the Indian Premier League, in time. Shami fractured his bowling arm after being hit by a Pat Cummins delivery during the third day's play in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on December 19. Shami returned home last week and has been advised a six-week rest.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.