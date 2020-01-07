Injured Prithvi Shaw Ruled Out of India A’s Practice Games in NZ
Opener Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday ruled out of India As two upcoming practice games in New Zealand, the BCCI said in a statement.
A call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches in New Zealand will be taken at a later stage, the statement said.
Prithvi is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru," the statement read.
Loading...
After injuring his left shoulder while fielding during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game, Shaw was sent to the NCA for an assessment of the injury.
Shaw was named in both India A squads for the tour and the team is set to leave on January 10.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)