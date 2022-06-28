Injured Kuldeep Yadav Begins Rehab at NCA
Kuldeep Yadav wasn't part of the recently concluded T20 series against South Africa.
Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has begun his rehabilitation in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following a hand injury which had ruled him out of the South Africa series.
Kuldeep along with batter KL Rahul were ruled out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home earlier this month.
The wrist-spinner on Monday shared a picture on the Koo app as he began rehabilitation at NCA. "Back at NCA. Rehab time," Kuldeep captioned the post on the Koo app.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul was further ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test which India is slated to play against England at Old Trafford starting on 1 July.
KL Rahul had also reported to NCA last week where the medical team assessed the batter would not play the rescheduled fifth Test against England.
Moreover, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's Test squad for the rescheduled fifth Test as cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19.
India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal
(With IANS Inputs)
