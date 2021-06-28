Injured Williamson Soldiers On As His Bio-Bubble Life Continues

Even as the New Zealand team reached Auckland to a rousing reception from the airport staff, public and media, the man who led them to the World Test Championship (WTC) title was not with the team. Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, has stayed back in England and won't return home till December after spending over eight months overseas thanks to a hectic schedule in bio-bubble life.

The 30-year-old batsman, who made 49 and 52 not out in the low-scoring WTC final, has been on tour since he arrived in India in early April for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Unlike players from other nations like Australia, Williamson, despite carrying an elbow injury and taking injections to overcome it, hasn't complained yet.