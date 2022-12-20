INDW vs AUSW 5th T20I: When, Where & Live Streaming Details on TV & Online

When will the fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women be played?

The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be played on 20 December 2022, Tuesday.

Where will the fifth T20I match India Women vs Australia Women be played?

The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time will the fifth T20I match India Women vs Australia Women begin?

The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

On which TV channels will the India Women vs Australia Women's fifth T20I match be broadcasted?

India Women vs Australia Women's fifth T20I match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

How can you watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women's fifth T20I match?

India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.