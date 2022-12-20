ADVERTISEMENT

INDW vs AUSW 5th T20I: When, Where & Live Streaming Details on TV & Online

Cricket enthusiasts can witness the live streaming of the INDW vs AUSW 5th T20I match from 7 PM IST on Star Sports.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Cricket
2 min read
Australian women’s cricket team is looking forward to continuing their brilliant winning streak and finishing the T20I series with a historic win. They are all set to face India's women's cricket team today, 20 December 2022, on Tuesday for the fifth and final T20I match of the series. The last match of the series is scheduled to be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Australian women's team had kicked off the series on a promising note after winning the first game by nine wickets. India made a prompt comeback in the second T20I to level the series 1-1. You can find the other details about the AUS-W and IND-W squad and the live streaming details like when and where will the match be played and live streamed for the viewers.

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I: Squads 

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol

Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Beth Mooney (wk), Tahlia McGrath(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I: Live Streaming Details 

When will the fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women be played?

The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be played on 20 December 2022, Tuesday.

Where will the fifth T20I match India Women vs Australia Women be played?

The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time will the fifth T20I match India Women vs Australia Women begin?

The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

On which TV channels will the India Women vs Australia Women's fifth T20I match be broadcasted?

India Women vs Australia Women's fifth T20I match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

How can you watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women's fifth T20I match?

India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

