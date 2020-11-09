Bio-Bubbles ‘Not a Sustainable Lifestyle’: Australian Bowler Starc

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is the latest cricketer to express his concern surrounding the bio-bubbles created for playing in the cricket series amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it is "not sustainable".

"It's not a sustainable lifestyle. You're living in a hotel room with zero outside contact. Some guys haven't seen families or their kids for a long time, for those guys in the IPL," Starc, who is not part of the IPL 2020, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.