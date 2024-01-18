Suryakumar Yadav Undergoes Groin Surgery in Germany

Later on, he was spotted walking with a moonboot, indicating that the injury was serious. Many reports have also suggested that Suryakumar underwent an operation on the injured ankle too. He even went through rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before traveling to Germany for the groin operation.

It remains to be seen if Suryakumar is fit in time for the commencement of IPL 2024, set to begin probably from the third week of March.

In the IPL, Suryakumar has been an integral part of five-time champions Mumbai Indians. His presence will be crucial for the Indian team ahead of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, happening from June 1-29 in the USA and the West Indies.