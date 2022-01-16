India's Test Captaincy Conundrum: Who After Kohli? Rohit, Rahul, Bumrah or Pant?

Those Who Could Have Been Worthy

The ideal replacement would have been Ajinkya Rahane, especially after his heroics in Australia in January 2021 when he beat the odds to come up trumps. But a lot has changed in the last one year for Rahane. He has not scored runs; he has lost his vice-captaincy and now is on the brink of an exit from the Test squad.

The other senior pro Cheteshwar Pujara is also on the way out after a poor South African tour.

Bowlers can never be considered for leadership role. The problem is India’s best bowlers away from home are fast bowlers and they don’t play at home, whereas the best bowlers at home are spinners who are neutered overseas. So that rules out Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India also has a problem in the sense that if there has been a failing of the Kohli era, then it has been a lack of forward planning. No clear second-in-command was put in place and it reflects in the way everyone is scrambling to see just who is going to lead the Test side.

The coming 12 months are going to be a relatively lean period for Indian Test team as they are set to feature in not more than nine Tests. The incoming Test captain will have enough and more time to move forward. The question is, does Indian cricket have the stomach for that much forward planning?