Problem of Plenty in Indian Test Set-Up: But Is There a Vision?

The fast bowlers for India have the best job. For a major part in the series at home, they can put their feet up. Then the white ball seamers take over for white ball series and again they can take rest. Their job starts the moment Indian squad flies off for a major ICC event or for a Test series.

But among the pacemen, the only problem area for the Indian think-tank is the form and fitness of senior pro Ishant Sharma. For a major part before the current crop of fast bowlers came in, Sharma was busy toiling away on dead pitches as a workhorse because there was simply no one else. Then he found his mojo back with the entry of present bunch of fast bowlers.

However long breaks between playing Tests for India at home or away, coupled with injuries has made Ishant a shadow of his former self. His place will be under question now big time, because of the energy displayed once again by Mohammed Siraj. Since he made his way into the Test XI in Australia, Siraj has shown tremendous energy while bowling on dead tracks in India or in the helpful conditions away from home.

Siraj’s growth does put a huge question mark over Ishant’s continued presence in the larger squad. Of course with Covid19 protocols in place, Ishant could still travel as part of the jumbo squad to South Africa. But if he is going to spend three weeks on the bench, won’t it be better if Ishant stays back, bowls a bit for Delhi in domestic cricket?