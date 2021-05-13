India’s Probable Squad for Limited-Overs Tour to Sri Lanka

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan pounced on their opportunities during the T20I series against England and would be eyeing a longer rope this time around. Their IPL 2021 campaigns weren’t the most fruitful, with Yadav managing a meagre 173 runs in 7 innings, while Kishan was relegated to the bench after a slew of pedestrian scores. The explosive Mumbai Indians duo will be hoping for a quick turnaround as strong showings on the SL tour would all but cement their place in the T20 WC squad.



Talking about the marquee event, the series against SL will be the last resort for Sanju Samson to strive for a middle-order berth. It is a congested space right now with Yadav and Kishan having thrown their hats in the fray, but Samson should be given a fair crack as he is an X-factor player who can turn games on its head. Like he very nearly did versus Punjab Kings, blazing his way to 119 off 63 balls in pursuit of a titanic 222. Although Samson would do well to infuse the elixir of consistency into his raw, unbridled potential if he harbours dreams as ambitious as that of a T20 WC stint. Samson and Kishan will also be the two wicket-keeping options.